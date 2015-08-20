The 'ugly fruit' Instagram shows that hideous produce is often oddly humanoid

Even though they’re totally tasty, deformed fruits and vegetables are often overlooked for more traditional looking produce — so this man started sharing photos of “ugly,” yet adorable, produce on Instagram and Twitter try and change that.
And weirdly enough, a lot of the fruits and veggies look like people or body parts.
Each year, 40% of produce grown in the United States is thrown away, the National Resources Defence Council reports. Using ugly produce, instead of throwing it in the trash, is “such a low hanging fruit solution to food waste,” Jordan Figueiredo, the man behind the @UglyFruitsAndVeg campaign, told Think Progress.
Read on to learn more about the ugly food movement and check out 15 of Figueiredo’s Instagrams.
His photographs feature fruits and vegetables that look a little different from the produce you would typically find in stores.
'We throw away nearly 26% of all produce before it even reaches the grocery store due mostly to cosmetic standards from large grocers that dictate exactly how fruits and veggies should look,' Figueiredo explains.
His followers even include food celebrities like Jamie Oliver and Michael Pollan, Figueiredo told Think Progress.
Figueiredo regularly posts pictures fans send him from grocery stores and markets. He gets anywhere from 10 to 20 submissions a day, Figueiredo told Think Progress.
Working as a solid waste specialist in California inspired Figueiredo to start promoting ugly produce.
'Everyone should have the right to buy 'ugly' produce if they want, especially since it saves resources and money,' Figueiredo explains on his website.
The petition targets major grocers like Whole Foods and Walmart, asking them to start selling 'uglies.'
Some grocery stores in Canada, Australia and Europe have already adopted the practice, which Figueiredo says has increased store traffic and sales.
'The solution might look ugly, but the result will be something beautiful,' Figueiredo says of his food movement.
