The 10 Most Hideous Electric Cars

Some people argue that technology is the biggest reason that electric cars haven’t caught on. The batteries to power the electric cars aren’t ready for prime time,etc.
Others argue that we’re just too dependent on gasoline. And still others say it’s evil automakers holding back the advancement of electric car technology.
All are fair points. But there’s also another explanation:
Many electric cars are just butt-ugly.
The good news is, this is changing. You can see yesterday’s Mercedes announcement, the Fisker Karma, the Chevy Volt or even the plain looking Coda, for evidence.
We’re not sure why we needed 30 years to learn that drivers don’t dig odd egg-shaped death boxes, but perhaps that’s the cost of progress.
Anyway, here’s a tour of the ugly electric cars built in the past 30 years. The vast majority were not designed for the highway, just for tooling around the city. However, the embarrassing designs go a long way towards explaining why automakers probably didn’t hear lots of people clamoring for highway capable electrics.
This odd looking box could hit a top speed of 39 miles per hour and was one of the most popular electric cars in America for a time. It came out in 1974, and it's not hard to figure out why it didn't catch on with consumers en masse.
image via Wikipedia
This nightmare was introduced by GM in 1973. Like most electrics, it was a city car.
image: Wikipedia
The most famous electric car of them all thanks to the cult hit 'Who Killed The Electric Car?'
The car had many admirers. Good to know they loved it for its performance, not its looks.
It's almost hard to believe this car was made in the nineties. What's the deal with those weird tire covers in the back?
This is the most popular electric car in the world. It's built and sold in India as a city car.
We might drive around in this. We'd just wear a hat pulled low, sunglasses, and a fake beard.
Image: Wikipedia
Even if this was the greatest car ever--which it's not--its awful design would keep the majority of people away.
We appreciate the idea of taking chances and doing something different, but goofy sketches in the notebook should stay there.
Let's just state this flatly, so there's no confusion: Three wheeled cars are a bad idea.
Automakers, if your designer approaches you with any ideas that don't have four wheels fire them.
This is just the prototype of the car, which will be a city car hoping to hit a top speed of 45 miles per hour and get 100 miles per charge, according to Jalopnik. T3, the maker of this thing is no stranger to goofy design. They've also made an odd scooter for police. Here's a video of the scooter in action. It's good for a laugh.
It's just a prototype, so we don't want to make a big deal about it, but this should never become anything else.
It gets up to 90 miles per hour, and 100 miles per charge. It's the first pure EV aimed at the mass market.
Just because it's aimed at the mass market, it doesn't mean it will hit. Enough with these silly egg cars, please.
The plug-in Prius is coming in 2012. We know it's sold thousands as a standard hybrid, but it feels like Toyota is selling these cars in spite of, not because of, the way it looks.
We've walked past dozens of them. Every time we convince ourselves that the car is good looking, we see another and get disgusted all over again.
