The 10 Most Hideous Electric Cars

Some people argue that technology is the biggest reason that electric cars haven’t caught on. The batteries to power the electric cars aren’t ready for prime time,etc.

Others argue that we’re just too dependent on gasoline. And still others say it’s evil automakers holding back the advancement of electric car technology.

All are fair points. But there’s also another explanation:

Many electric cars are just butt-ugly.

The good news is, this is changing. You can see yesterday’s Mercedes announcement, the Fisker Karma, the Chevy Volt or even the plain looking Coda, for evidence.

We’re not sure why we needed 30 years to learn that drivers don’t dig odd egg-shaped death boxes, but perhaps that’s the cost of progress.

Anyway, here’s a tour of the ugly electric cars built in the past 30 years. The vast majority were not designed for the highway, just for tooling around the city. However, the embarrassing designs go a long way towards explaining why automakers probably didn’t hear lots of people clamoring for highway capable electrics.

START →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.