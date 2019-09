A quick look at the largest CDS wideners from CMA is pretty clear. It’s an ugly day for European banks.



Given the ongoing concerns about Spain, the move in Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid is notable, even if there has been significant narrowing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.