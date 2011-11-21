What Is The Ugliest Chart In The World?

Since the global markets are in full preservation of capital mode, thought we’d bring you what we deem to be the ugliest charts of the global equity indices we follow.



All are in short-term downtrends and have pierced their 50-day moving averages, at the very least, a second time since the August crash.

And the Ugliest? Looks ready to break to new lows.

