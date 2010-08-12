Ugly Calendar Means There's Little Opportunity For The Fed To Do Damage Control

Photo: Image: ClickFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser via Flickr

Do you think Bernanke might like a chance to do a do-over?Well, he could still do damage control, except… when?



Mike O’Rourke at BTIG lays out one of the problems:

Needless to say, today’s reaction in the equity markets was exactly what we feared. A half measure meant to instill confidence actually undermined it. Adding to the mayhem is the fact that it is mid-August, with most trading desks in vacation mode the action is sloppier and more volatile than need be. This would be an optimal time for the Fed to attempt a measure of modest damage control. The problem is Chairman Bernanke does not have a speaking engagement on the calendar until the end of the month at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium. The only other Fed Governor speaking between now and then is Elizabeth Duke, who is talking tomorrow about the Community Reinvestment Act. She is not the person and that is not the topic where damage control can be done. There will be some Fed Presidents speaking but their views are more independent and they are not usually messengers of the Bernanke consensus. You have to wonder if the FOMC members simply thought that they would throw the market a bone, reverse the exit strategy and relax during the August slowdown until they reconvene with the economic community at the high profile Jackson Hole meeting. Now, due to the slow environment and lack of Fed activity, there will likely be a pall over this market until news or economic data gives way to a trend removing the uncertainty created by the Fed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.