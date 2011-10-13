Ugly Betty’s Ashley Jensen Re-Lists Home

Things got pretty ugly for one California couple – which is why they’re moving out.



Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen and her husband Terence Beesley purchased a home in 2007 for $1.65 million. Over the last few years the couple has been at odds with their neighbour Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out—a disagreement in which Ashley Jensen filed a restraining order against Jeff Lewis that was eventually dropped for $30,000 (plus an additional $50,000 in attorney fees). Jeff put his home on the market and finally sold it two years later—last October—for $2.325 million.

The couple put their home on the market earlier this year for nearly $2 million. However, after being unable to find a buyer, the property list price was decreased to $1.775 million six months later. Now the asking price has fallen again to a mere $1.589 million.

The California home rests on less than half an acre and is complete with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, expanding over 2,500 square-feet. The home that sold next door by Jeff Lewis for $2.325 million was situated on 0.28 acres and had 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Clearly, the couple was hoping to make more than $1.589 million on this California pad, but it looks as though they will be taking a significant loss totaling close to $65,000.

Being simply stunning from the inside out, the home has a private driveway, multiple balconies, a beautiful courtyard, and a cozy swimming pool. Plus, the location is incredible. This home is definitely priced to sell and will more than likely catch an investor’s eye in the near future.

With the high foreclosure rates and low interest rates and home prices, now is the perfect time to invest in real estate if you are looking for a great deal. If you are an investor, especially one with a love for flipping houses, then this may be the next big investment deal for you.

In the end, with a price like $1.589 million, the home will more than likely ease itself off the market sometime within the next 6 to 12 months, depending upon the economy. Who knows, the home may experience another decrease in the asking price if it remains on the market much longer, providing an even better investment opportunity. Time will tell when this home will leave the market and how much the buyer will have to pay to get this property.

