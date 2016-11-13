An architecture expert reveals 19 of the ugliest McMansions in America

McMansions are cookie-cutter suburban homes that are typically at least 3,000 square feet.

McMansions signalled wealth, and were highly sought after before the 2008 financial crisis.

However, these enormous, mass-produced homes are considered eyesores by many.

The blogWorst of McMansions features some of the worst offenders in the US.

The American McMansion is officially a dying breed of architectural design, which is good news for those who consider the unnecessarily massive and disproportionate homes an eyesore.

The blog Worst of McMansions, also known as McMansion Hell by its URL, has taken on the daunting task of chronicling these monstrosities and helping the general public understand exactly what makes these homes so hideous.

The anonymous author, who simply goes by “Kate,” studied architectural acoustics and has been writing about architecture for years. We’ve asked Kate to gather what she considers to be the ugliest McMansions built in the past five years. Below is her list, accompanied by her own commentary in quotes.

19. Loudoun Co, VA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Huzzah! Money can actually buy taste! Loudoun County, the wealthiest county in the country, is at the very bottom of the Top 19 List, with this cheap, remarkably boring tract home.”

18. Hunterdon Co, NJ

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Another tract house hub, as evidenced by this dated, low-budget estate.”

17. Prince William Co, VA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Tract house or cult compound? You decide!”

16. Oakland Co, MI

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Though this house is still a mess, it got bonus points for its use of high-quality materials.”

15. Charles Co, MD

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Ah, yes, the rare 1.5-story McMansion. Truly a remarkable sight.”

14. Nassau Co, NY

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Like a worse version of the house above, the eye can’t focus with this busy combination of different features.”

13. Santa Clara Co, CA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Here we have our classic West Coast Tract House, complete with beige ‘stucco’ and goofy turret.”

12. Howard Co, MD

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“The mix of brick and stone, along with the number of masses, makes this house a mess!”

11. Calvert Co, MD

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“A throwback to the McMansions of yesteryear, featuring monolithic stucco, a gaggle of gables, and inappropriate window styles.”

10. Fort Bend Co, TX

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“This is perhaps one of the most bizarre houses I’ve encountered yet.”

9. Rockwall Co, TX

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Everything’s bigger in Texas!”

8. Somerset Co, NJ

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Ah, New Jersey. Home of oversized, overdone McMansions since 1980. This house would fit right in around 2005.”

7. Morris County, NJ

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“When people say that McMansions are built cheap, this is what they’re referring to.”

6. Fairfax Co, VA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Ah, Fairfax Co. One of the most infamous DC Suburbs in terms of sheer … ugh. This house is no different.”

5. Forsyth Co, GA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Does anyone else feel like their souls are being sucked out? No? Just me?”

4. Suffolk Co, NY

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“It’s like a McDonald’s from 1996 except a house and in hell.”

3. Williamson Co, TN

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Behold, the beige Monolith of the Mountains.”

2. Stafford Co, VA

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“I regret to inform you that there is, in fact, a worse one.”

1. Montgomery Co, MD

Image courtesy of Worst of McMansions

“Presented without comment.”

