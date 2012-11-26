9 Of The Ugliest Celebrity Bankruptcies In History

Photo: Guess

There’s nothing quite like America’s obsession with celebrities … unless, of course, you consider our obsession with celebrity failures. After all, the shine of a rising star is always eclipsed by the blazing fire caused by a big bank account going up in smoke.



Some high-profile bankruptcy news of late includes:

A famous New York art gallery that has gone under, leaving the fate of a 500-year-old Botticelli painting up to the bankruptcy judge.

College football coach John L. Smith has a 132-86 lifetime record, and just landed a gig in the SEC leading up the Arkansas program. Too bad off the field, bonehead real estate moves have driven the Razorbacks coach to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Octomom” Nadya Suleman has been foreclosed on in her latest bout with financial insolvency.

But these recent headlines are nothing compared with some of the ugliest celebrity bankruptcy stories in history.

