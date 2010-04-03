Ugh, TweetDeck On The iPad Looks So Awesome, Ugh (SCREENSHOTS)

Click watch the video and see screenshots >

Staring at TweetDeck all day is a big part of our job here at SAI. So we all groaned a bit (in the good way) when we saw this demonstration video of TweetDeck for the iPad.While we can imagine anybody as addicted to Twitter as we are would happily plunk down $5 for the app, it’s happily free. (Ads coming soon, of course.)



Watch the video and see screenshots >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.