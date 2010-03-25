Ugh, Is This The Best The Economy Is Going To Get?

James Hamilton at EconBrowser bemoans the frustrating recovery:



Is this as good as it gets? For the time being at least, it seems to be.

The Chicago Fed national Activity Index fell from -0.04 in January to -0.64 in February, leaving it well above the recession trough, but still below the normal or trend value of zero.

