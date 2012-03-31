Ugh, AOL Just Launched A Truly Pathetic Web Site For "Men"

In a departure from CEO Tim Armstrong’s plan to target women on the Internet, AOL just launched an online version of lad mags like Maxim and Stuff.



It’s called Mandatory.

It’s a joint project with ex-Yahoo Lloyd Braun’s Web production company BermanBraun.

It’s disappointing.

There’s a slideshow at the top right now about how, at the beginning of a relationship a man’s girlfriend will want to have sex with him in the shower, and how at the end she won’t. 71% of readers rate this story as “bad.”

We found another slideshow where the reader looks at a celebrities breasts and is asked to determine if they are real or fake.

One caption reads: “Elizabeth Hurley has real ones, and is still showing why she’s shagworthy.”

It goes on like that.

Maybe it’ll be popular and AOL will sell lots of beer, truck, and Axe ads.

Congratulations!

