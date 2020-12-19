Boot brand Ugg just opened a new flagship store in the midst of a pandemic-fuelled retail apocalypse — see inside

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

Ugg opened a nearly 13,000 square foot Fifth Avenue store in November.

The brand is seeing a resurgence as loungewear and slipper sales increase.

Ugg plans to open more stores in 2021.

Uggs are officially back in style, according to The New York Times, and the brand just opened a new flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in November.

The new store comes as many retailers are forced to shutter in what has been dubbed the “retail apocalypse.” In January, Business Insider covered the way faltering malls added entertainment options to draw in shoppers and survive as anchor stores closed. Then, stay-at-home orders and the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse; at least 8,300 stores closed in 2020, including Gap, Forever21, and JC Penney.



Uggs got big in the US after nabbing a place on Oprah’s favourite things list in 2000, but the trend was over by 2011. After celebrities like Rihanna and Sienna Miller were spotted wearing Uggs in 2018, Business Insider said that they were making a comeback, and the brand did $US1.5 billion in sales in 2018.

Now, the spike in demand for loungewear and cosy outfits for working from home seems to have come at the perfect time for Ugg. Take a look inside the new store.

The store, which opened on November 19, is on the corner of 45th Street.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

The multi-level store is 12,842 square feet. Ugg says it will host exclusive items and experiences.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

The store shows off the full Ugg line, beyond just boots.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

Ugg carries footwear, clothing, accessories, and even some home items.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

In the press release, Ugg says the store’s design is “meant to transcend reality to characterise both the emotion and warmth of the California lifestyle that captivates the world.”

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

The store was designed by Los Angeles-based architecture studio Florencia Pita & Co. and San Francisco-based Quezada Architecture, with terrazzo floors and a trendy curve and blob aesthetic, as described by Vice.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

Ugg plans to roll out a fleet of more stores based on this concept around the world beginning in 2021.

Evan Joseph Ugg flagship store.

Ugg has been one of the few retail brands to benefit from the pandemic, as sales of cosy clothing and accessories spiked.

Ugg Uggs.

Some of the growth has been driven by the “Fluff” collection of slides and slippers, which have been spotted on Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

Ugg Uggs.

