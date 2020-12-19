Boot brand Ugg just opened a new flagship store in the midst of a pandemic-fuelled retail apocalypse — see inside

Mary Meisenzahl
Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

Uggs are officially back in style, according to The New York Times, and the brand just opened a new flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in November.

The new store comes as many retailers are forced to shutter in what has been dubbed the “retail apocalypse.” In January, Business Insider covered the way faltering malls added entertainment options to draw in shoppers and survive as anchor stores closed. Then, stay-at-home orders and the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse; at least 8,300 stores closed in 2020, including Gap, Forever21, and JC Penney.


Read more:
Despite mass store closures in 2020, the new owners of ‘zombie brands’ like Brooks Brothers and Pier 1 are taking a long view and predicting a retail revival

Uggs got big in the US after nabbing a place on Oprah’s favourite things list in 2000, but the trend was over by 2011. After celebrities like Rihanna and Sienna Miller were spotted wearing Uggs in 2018, Business Insider said that they were making a comeback, and the brand did $US1.5 billion in sales in 2018.

Now, the spike in demand for loungewear and cosy outfits for working from home seems to have come at the perfect time for Ugg. Take a look inside the new store.

The store, which opened on November 19, is on the corner of 45th Street.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

The multi-level store is 12,842 square feet. Ugg says it will host exclusive items and experiences.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

The store shows off the full Ugg line, beyond just boots.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

Ugg carries footwear, clothing, accessories, and even some home items.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

In the press release, Ugg says the store’s design is “meant to transcend reality to characterise both the emotion and warmth of the California lifestyle that captivates the world.”

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

The store was designed by Los Angeles-based architecture studio Florencia Pita & Co. and San Francisco-based Quezada Architecture, with terrazzo floors and a trendy curve and blob aesthetic, as described by Vice.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

Source: Vice

Ugg plans to roll out a fleet of more stores based on this concept around the world beginning in 2021.

Evan JosephUgg flagship store.

Ugg has been one of the few retail brands to benefit from the pandemic, as sales of cosy clothing and accessories spiked.

UggUggs.

Source: The New York Times

Some of the growth has been driven by the “Fluff” collection of slides and slippers, which have been spotted on Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

UggUggs.

Source: The New York Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.