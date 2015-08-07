UGG is becoming a luxury brand

UGG UGG’s newest collection, ‘The Classic Luxe’.

UGG is trying to make a name for itself in the luxury market.

The footwear and apparel company recently revealed its newest collection.

The new boots are described as, “sleeker, more fashion-forward silhouette, with more refined features and a slimmer, more contoured construction,” in a press release.

Customers can purchase the shoes starting August 6, 2015; different styles retail anywhere from $US250 t0 $US295.

This is a steep hike compared to the most classic UGG style, which retails for $US155.

“We chose to offer a slimmer fit to our customers to give them more flexibility in their fashion choices — to be able to step into the most chic situations without having to sacrifice UGG comfort,” said Leah Larson, UGG’s Creative Director, in the release.

The brand tapped iconic model Carolyn Murphy as the face of its new collection because she’s ‘elegant and refined’ like the new boots.

UGG Carolyn Murphy is the face of the new line.

Murphy views the new collection as a shift away from traditional styles and a push towards high-end fashion for the company.

“This boot that everybody has these connotations around, but here’s a new spin on it. The silhouette and the cut are different and it’s more fashion fashion,” Murphy told Fashionista.

The limited-edition line was designed in Italy with goat suede and Merino Twinface. The boots also feature a leather heel.

The brand, “chose to manufacture the Classic Luxe collection exclusively in Italy, to reflect the premium Italian craftsmanship that entices women around the world,” said Larson in the release.

UGG UGG’s new ‘Abree Short’ style, which retails for $US250.

There are two styles, ‘Abree‘ and ‘Karissa‘, that come in a number of colours and variations.

Murphy has fronted campaigns for top designers worldwide, and she sees a correlation in the luxury market between the new UGG’s collection and some of the brands she’s previously worked with.

“This [Ugg] woman, and then the Oscar [de la Renta] woman are [both] very much who I am. It probably speaks to a lot of women out there. We all have this duality,” she told Fashionista. “I’m the nature girl that’s out surfing and riding my horses and reading books and I need that reprieve of sorts — but I also really love putting on a great beautiful gown.”

The model even ventured so far to say the new UGG boot is ‘the new Converse’.

NOW WATCH: The one reason Zara is dominating the fashion industry right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.