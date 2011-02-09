UGA’s Washaun Ealey Suspended

Georgia’s 2010 leading rusher, Washaun Ealey, has been indefinitely suspended from the team for disciplinary matters. Ealey’s punishment stems from skipping out on a punishment run last week. Georgia has not dismissed Ealey, however, the talented tailback is not permitted to use the team’s facilities or attend any team activities. Sources say Ealey is still enrolled in classes, but rumours of transfering are starting to surface.



Ealey is no stranger to suspension as last season he was scratched from the home opener for a traffic incident that led to three misdemeanour charges after he left the scene of an accident and drove on a suspended licence. Despite his off the field issues, Ealey was still Georgia’s top tailback amassing 811 rushing yards and 11 TDs in his 2010 campaign.

If Ealey is ultimately dismissed from the team, benched for multiple games, or transfers, Georgia fans should not worry as Caleb King, who has been a disappointment but can turn his slump around, and phenom RB Isaiah Crowell from Columbus Carver High should fill the void.

Mark Richt has said that Crowell has unbelievable talent and should certainly see the field come opening day against Boise State. In the meantime, if Georgia wants any success on the ground, the O-line must improve its play as the Bulldogs were ranked 10th in the SEC for rushing.

This post originally appeared at TheMatadorSports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.