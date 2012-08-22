Uganda Becomes The First African Team To Win A Little League World Series Game

It was just a consolation game, but the team from Lugazi, Uganda became the first team from Africa to ever win a Little League World Series game when they beat a team from Gresham, Oregon 3-2.



The Lugazi team was the second team from Africa to ever qualify for the tournament. However, the first team, another team from Uganda a year ago, did not make the trip because of “incomplete and sloppy documentation.” This year, Uganda made it to Williamsport but lost their first two games.

Here is a look at the final out and the celebration (via ESPN). The best part was the players from both sides embracing each other and taking a group photo together. As a break from the world of professional sports, the scene was refreshing…



