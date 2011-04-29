Riots Erupt In Uganda After The Opposition Leader Is Dragged From His Car, Sprayed With Teargas And Arrested

Massive riots are going on for a second day right now in Uganda. Protesters swarmed the street yesterday after security forces stopped the car of opposition leader Kizza Besigye, smashed the windows, sprayed him with tear gas and arrested him at gunpoint, according to the WSJ.



Besigye was President Yoweri Museveni’s main challenger in the Feb. 18 disputed polls.

Other riots have broken out in Uganda because of food and fuel prices. Press coverage of all riots has been banned.

Here’s a picture of the arrest:

Photo: ap

