Another UGA Football Player Is Injured After A Scooter Crash

Ray Drew.

Photo: Scout.com

First it was DE Derrick Lott who found himself in a sling after running his scooter into a wall and injuring his right leg. Now, UGA 5-star linebacker Ray Drew crashed his scooter on Sunday suffering a sprained shoulder sidelining the young super star. Yesterday, Drew was riding home from church when he wiped out on his scooter. As a result, he suffered a sprained shoulder injury. After treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital, he was listed as day-to-day according to UGA officials.



Drew was a highly touted prospect coming out of Thomas County Central and was expected to make an immediate impact in the coming season as part of Georgia’s Dream Team recruiting class. Georgia luckily dodged a bullet as Drew could have been seriously injured.

With the recent string of scooter incidents, Georgia may want to ban scooters all together. Mark Richt and the Bulldogs cannot afford to lose key players and cannot afford another disappointing season.

Georgia kicks-off the 2011 season against Boise State on September 3, 2011.

Read more posts on TheMatadorSports »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.