Urban Outfitters Pulls Shirt That Allegedly Misused United Farm Workers' Logo

Urban Outfitters just pulled a shirt that bears a strong resemblance to the United Farm Worker’s logo.

UFW said it sent Urban a cease-and-desist letter after noticing the shirt, according to the group’s Twitter page:

@votolatino UFW attorneys sent a Cease & Desist letter to Urban Outfitters & they told us they are removing shirt from stores & website

— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 5, 2013

Here’s the shirt in question. Huffington Post got a screen grab before it was removed:

And here’s the UFW logo:

Urban Outfitters’ sister store Anthropologie was recently criticised for allegedly copying an independent artist’s design on an iPhone case.

