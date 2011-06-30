UFOs Over London: Real Or A Hoax?

Multiple videos have been circulating on YouTube showing ‘strange white glowing orbs’ apparently seen over the skies of London, according to The Daily Mail.



The UFOs conveniently made their way over the BBC’s Yalding House, where BBC Radio 1 is based. A crowd gathered there to take pictures, the Daily Mail reports.

The text accompanying one of the videos reads: “Right, it took over a week to get it…but finally managed to get these critters on camera on a clear day, and even a close up…It seems to be attracting quite a crowd now when they appear. Can anyone explain what on earth these lights are please?”

Check out the videos below and decide for yourself if the ‘white glowing orbs’ were a mystery or a hoax by someone or some production company looking for attention:

Another video. This one has over 2 million page views so far:

