Check Out Declassified Documents From The Government's UFO Archive

Leah Goldman
The National Security Agency keeps an extensive list of documents related to UFO sightings, strange light sightings, and even strange radio signals from outer space that they have tried to translate into English.

These documents were just declassified a few years ago, and they date back to the 1960’s. However some pages remain black with redactions.

One 241-page document from the Communications Intelligence records hundreds of UFO sightings.

The NSA declined to comment when we reached out to them.

Top secret messages from Communications Intelligence report signs of unidentified odd lights

People witnessed the use of autostasis by a UFO, a light that appeared to be still but was actually constantly moving

An elongated ball of fire moving at a high rate of speed, split into three balls of fire in the distance

Daily research shows the UFOs appear at the same time of day, for the same amount of time, in groups of two or three

Pilots saw a cylinder-shaped object which was not in the control tower's radar

Inhabitants of a near-by house noticed something strange as well

Citizens of Iran reported strange objects in the sky, some said that looked like helicopters. But there were no helicopters airborne at that time

Political report for Aug. 1965: flying saucers in Mexicali

NSA received a series of jumbled messages from outer space radio signals

The NSA has even tried to decipher the radio messages from outer space

The translation codes, are very in-depth, obviously time consuming

There's still more to be determined, but they are getting somewhere

