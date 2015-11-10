People all over the West Coast blew up social media when they 'saw a UFO' on Saturday

YouTube Still from video footage of the mysterious object seen over the West Coast on November 7, 2015.

If sci-fi movies and conspiracy theorists are to be heeded, an alien attack is basically imminent.

Those who believe in the inevitable visit from extra-terrestrials were given quite a shock on Saturday evening when they witnessed a shockingly bright light streaking across the sky, with a mysterious blue glow trailing behind it.

Even weirder was the far-reaching spread of these reports across the state of California and as far east as Arizona.

How was that just a missile when Northern Nevada and Arizona saw it?!? #UFO #ConspiracyTheory ????????????

— Christina Tin (@NevadaTin) November 8, 2015

Business Insider reported on the initial sighting over the weekend, explaining how the “UFO” was actually a harmless test missile:

Social media went nuts Saturday night because of reports of a bright light that appeared in the sky over the West Coast. The light appeared to be trailing an object before eventually burning out over the San Francisco Bay Area. A Navy spokesperson told The San Diego Union-Tribune the lights were from a test conducted by submarine USS Kentucky deployed in the Pacific. At approximately 6 p.m., the USS Kentucky fired an unarmed Lockheed Martin Trident II missile.

However, virtually no one was aware of this, and people quickly took to Facebook and Twitter to confer with friends about what they had seen.

Here us one person’s Facebook post from Santa Rosa, California (about 60 miles north of San Francisco):

The first reply confirmed the sighting, noting it was “hella weird.”

In San Francisco, more reports of the sighting cropped up on Twitter.

Business Insider’s Biz Carson saw it:

Giant blue light from this plane/rocket/ship over San Francisco. Lit up the sky. pic.twitter.com/SVBSUrlzjZ

— Biz Carson (@bizcarson) November 8, 2015

This high-def video was captured in Los Angeles.

But that’s not all.

The test missile was also clearly visible from parts of Arizona, nearly one thousand miles away from San Francisco.

Earthquakes in Arizona? Snowing in the desert? Now UFO’s? End of the world confirmed ✔️ pic.twitter.com/9AuWUUos2l

— Young Tisci (@ThatKiidDrew) November 8, 2015

Though an explanation has since been provided, conspiracy theorists are likely already working on their own version of the events.

