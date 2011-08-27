WATCH: Suspected UFO Captured On Film In Remote Russian Village

Russian villagers have captured footage of what appears to be a UFO in the remote Irkutsk region of Siberia, reports the Daily Mail.



Two separate videos recorded on mobile phones show unusual lights in the rural eastern area.

“These two videos from two independent witnesses show that a UFO event of Roswell-sized proportions has taken place in Russia,” UFO expert Mike Cohen, told the Mail.

It’s unclear at present why the aliens keep choosing to visit Siberia.

WATCH:



