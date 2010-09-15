UFO Shuts Down Chinese Airport For An Hour -- AGAIN!

A UFO sighting caused Chinese authorities to shut down an airport for an hour yesterday.
This happened at another Chinese airport earlier this summer.
Here’s a video of yesterday’s UFO sighting. We’re pretty sure someone just strapped some LED lights on a kite (via allnewsweb):
And here’s a more convincing video of the July UFO sighting:
How’s that Booming Chinese Transportation System look now?
