UFO Shuts Down Chinese Airport For An Hour -- AGAIN!

A UFO sighting caused Chinese authorities to shut down an airport for an hour yesterday.



This happened at another Chinese airport earlier this summer.

Here’s a video of yesterday’s UFO sighting. We’re pretty sure someone just strapped some LED lights on a kite (via allnewsweb):



And here’s a more convincing video of the July UFO sighting:



How’s that Booming Chinese Transportation System look now?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.