That Viral Video Of A 'UFO' Attack In Afghanistan Is An Obvious Hoax

A YouTube video currently making the rounds across the internet showing a “UFO” destroying a Taliban camp is an obvious hoax.

While debunking videos isn’t exactly my forte, it’s worth it this time since The Daily Mail, The New York Daily News, International Business Times, and others have reported on the poorly-edited minute-and-a-half clip uploaded by “Section 51.”

Little green men may certainly exist, but it can’t be confirmed that they have fired on the Taliban. A quick perusal of the “Section 51” channel — with dozens of videos of soldiers and Marines encountering supposed “UFO’s” uploaded — should convince most this is a hoax, but let’s look at the video:

That very fake-looking UFO hovering above the explosion said to be in “Afghanistan — March 2014” is, well, obviously fake. This little computer-generated addition was thrown over a real video of a car bomb factory being blown to bits in Iraq that the Section 51 uploaders flipped.

“The authenticity of the video cannot be confirmed. The U.S. military has not announced any UFO sightings in Afghanistan,” wrote Joel Landau at the New York Daily News.

Well, obviously.

