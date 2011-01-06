UFL Players Still Haven't Been Paid More Than A Month After The Season Ended

It has been well over a month since the Las Vegas Locomotives defeated the Florida Tuskers in the UFL Championship Game on November 27th, but players still haven’t seen their final paychecks.



UFL players were originally told they’d receive their payments before Christmas, but that date has been revised to mid-January.

No one seems to be quite sure what the hold up is — one agent told Pro Football Talk that a lack of funding was to blame, but another source said teams were simply making sure they deducted any necessary player expenses.

PFT speculates that perhaps the lack of funding was why the UFL was so stubborn about its transfer fee.

