The End Of The NFL Lockout Could Kill The UFL Forever

Photo: AP

As the NFL makes its way toward a labour settlement and the start of the season, another football league may be on the verge of shutting down forever.The UFL is announcing today that it pushing its training camp back by 30 day, because of “significant funding issues.”



That’s as sure a sign as there can be that the league is doomed.

UFL officials had been secretly hoping that the NFL lockout would drag on indefinitely, giving the upstart minor league a stage all to themselves this fall.

And had the NFL started cancelling games, maybe those funding issues, could have be resolved and they would have been the only (pro) game in town.

However, since the UFL regular season was slated to start on August 13 (before the NFL season started), the best case scenario is trying to start their season in the heart of the NFL season … when no one could possibly care about minor league football. The four teams were already planning to operate at a loss, according to Pro Football Talk.

With or without the NFL lockout in place, the UFL was in trouble. If the season starts on time – and it’s looking more and more like it will – it’s finished.

