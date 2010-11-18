The UFL's Ridiculous Transfer Fee Could Destroy The League

Jeff Garcia plays for the UFL’s Nighthawks

Photo: AP

Currently, NFL teams can sign UFL players during the UFL season for a transfer fee of $150,000 and the consent of UFL Commissioner Michael Huyghue.After the season it was believed that players and coaches would be free to join NFL teams without the transfer fee. That was until yesterday when Huyghue apparently decided to enforce the transfer agreement even after the UFL season.



Believing his league could use an influx of money, Huyghue decided to extend the transfer agreement after the UFL season ends next week. As a result, the NFL has warned teams not to discuss or sign UFL players.

Some believe that unless Huyghue reverts to his old policy, this could result in the death of the UFL. The league was original constructed to be feeder league, giving NFL prospects the chance to showcase themselves for a few weeks, and then joining a NFL team mid-season. (Which is when the UFL season ends.) Players will no long want to play in the UFL if they can’t move on at season’s end.

Now that Huyghue has antagonized the NFL and made transfers more expensive, NFL teams may turn their backs completely on signing UFL players.

