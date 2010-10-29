UFC Announces Merger With Junior Fighting Circuit

Photo: The Sports Session

World Extreme Cagefighting will finally merge with its parent company, the Ultimate Fighting Championship in January, UFC President Dana White announced today.The WEC is the largely-ignored little brother, both literally and figuratively, of UFC. White’s company bought the WEC – an organisation for lighter fighters – four years ago, but decided to grow the brands separately. On television, WEC events are often broadcast on Versus while the UFC is usually on more lucrative pay-per-view broadcasts.



The combined league will hold unification title matches for any weight classes that overlap between the two groups.

Here’s the announcement video via Fanhouse:



