Meet Ronda Rousey, The Beautiful MMA Fighter Who Is Headlining The First Women's UFC Fight Ever

Tony Manfred
ronda rousey body issue espn

Photo: ESPN/Peggy Sirota

Ronda Rousey is the best female MMA fighter in the world.She’s also a model, a trash-talker, and an Olympic medalist.

She has everything it takes to be a mainstream sports star, and tonight she’ll headline the first ever fight of UFC’s women’s division.

She’s outspoken and once made headlines for saying she has “as much sex as possible” before a fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about her before she becomes a star.

She made it to her first Olympics in Athens, but didn't medal. In 2008, she went to Beijing and won a bronze in judo

Source: MTV

She took a graveyard shift at a 24 Hour Fitness in California while trying to figure out what she wanted to do

Source: MixedMartialArts.com

Source: MixedMartialArts.com

In just seven months, she went from an out-of-work ex-Olympian to a professional MMA fighter, winning her first fight in 25 seconds

In her fifth career fight, she won the Strikeforce bantamweight title and became the sport's most recognisable name for her borderline offensive trash-talking

Source: SI

She also trashed talked Michael Phelps and Kim Kardashian, saying Kim was only famous for her sex tape

Source: Zap2It

After that, her popularity skyrocketed when she landed on the cover of ESPN's Body Issue

Source: SI

In October, the league she worked for, Strikeforce, announced it would shut down in 2013

Source: SI

Her first fight is tonight against Liz Carmouche in San Diego

Source: SB Nation

Now check out how she stacks up against another insane competitor

