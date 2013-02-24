Meet Ronda Rousey, The Beautiful MMA Fighter Who Is Headlining The First Women's UFC Fight Ever

Photo: ESPN/Peggy Sirota

Ronda Rousey is the best female MMA fighter in the world.She’s also a model, a trash-talker, and an Olympic medalist.



She has everything it takes to be a mainstream sports star, and tonight she’ll headline the first ever fight of UFC’s women’s division.

She’s outspoken and once made headlines for saying she has “as much sex as possible” before a fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about her before she becomes a star.

