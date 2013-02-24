Meet Ronda Rousey, The Beautiful MMA Fighter Who Is Headlining The First Women's UFC Fight Ever

Photo: ESPN/Peggy Sirota
Ronda Rousey is the best female MMA fighter in the world.She’s also a model, a trash-talker, and an Olympic medalist.
She has everything it takes to be a mainstream sports star, and tonight she’ll headline the first ever fight of UFC’s women’s division.
She’s outspoken and once made headlines for saying she has “as much sex as possible” before a fight.
Here’s everything you need to know about her before she becomes a star.
She made it to her first Olympics in Athens, but didn't medal. In 2008, she went to Beijing and won a bronze in judo
She took a graveyard shift at a 24 Hour Fitness in California while trying to figure out what she wanted to do
In just seven months, she went from an out-of-work ex-Olympian to a professional MMA fighter, winning her first fight in 25 seconds
In her fifth career fight, she won the Strikeforce bantamweight title and became the sport's most recognisable name for her borderline offensive trash-talking
She also trashed talked Michael Phelps and Kim Kardashian, saying Kim was only famous for her sex tape
