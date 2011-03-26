UFC wants Silva vs. Belfort 2, Wanderlei doesn't

Nobody would argue that Wanderlei Silva isn’t a gutsy fighter. Unfortunately his recent actions are giving UFC president Dana White second thoughts. Silva has turned down two fights including a rematch with Vitor Belfort. Instead, Silva wants a crack at Chris Leben but the boss isn’t interested.



Former PRIDE FC champion Wanderlei Silva has been on a long hiatus from fighting. UFC president Dana White is ready to change that. White wants a long awaited Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort rematch at UFC 130. The middleweight showdown would compliment July’s Frankie Edgar vs. grey Maynard rematch. The only thing preventing this star studded fight is Wanderlei who is more interested in trying to chop down Chris Leben than his old foe.

This wouldn’t be such a big deal if Wanderlei Silva hasn’t already turned down a fight for UFC 130. Dana White has confirmed that Silva turned down his plans for a Wanderlei Silva vs. Brian Stann fight.

