UFC Fighters To Earn Bonuses For Gaining Twitter Followers

UFC has announced a unique plan to improve their social media presence — pay its fighters bonuses for increasing their number of Twitter followers.



Starting this summer, UFC boss Dana White will offer $5,000 payments to fighters based on who earn the most followers, who sees the biggest percentage increase in followers, and who has the best or most creative tweets.

Fighters will be divided into groups based on their current popularity, so that superstars as well as rookies will have an equal shot at earning the payouts.

