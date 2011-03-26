UFC Prez calls Silva vs. St. Pierre a fantasy

The Anderson Silva vs. Georges St. Pierre Super Fight has taken on a life of its own. One week it’s on, next week it’s off, GSP is moving up, he’s not, etc. Two months ago this fight was one win away from happening. Today, in the words of the UFC president it is simply a “fantasy.”



Other than Fedor Emelianenko vs. Brock Lesnar I can’t recall an MMA fight more talked about than Silva vs. GSP that isn’t happening in years. This fight had been rumoured for over a year but looked off the radar when Dana White shot it down last year. The MMA world rejoiced when White changed his tune in January & told UFC fans that the fight was not only on the table, but targeted for 2011.

White later told reporters that if Anderson Silva beat Vitor Belfort and Georges St. Pierre beat Jake Shields, the fight would be made at 185. White said that GSP would make a permanent move to middleweight to take the fight. Unfortunately GSP has been rethinking that plan and recently said that the fight and the move were far from definite.

