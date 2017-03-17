Dana White says the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather super-fight will happen and it will be a boxing match

Getty Images Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White has begun hyping a proposed super-fight between his marquee client Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this week, prominent combat sports journalist Kevin Iole quoted White to have said that negotiations between McGregor and Mayweather are “so far from being made.“

But the landscape appears to have changed quickly. In an interview on Wednesday night, White said “there is so much money involved I just don’t see how [the fight] doesn’t happen.”

A guest on Wednesday’s edition of “Conan,” White said: “I think [McGregor versus Mayweather] is going to happen. It will be a tough deal, because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved but on the flip side, there’s so much money involved I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

White also clarified that it would be a boxing match.

“It will be boxing,” White said. “There will be no elbows, just straight-up boxing, in a boxing ring, with gloves and the whole deal.”

In an even more encouraging sign, White began the process of promoting the showdown by claiming the bout would not be as big a mismatch as some commentators are suggesting.

He said McGregor is “in the prime of his career” and his left hand will cause Mayweather problems. “McGregor hits hard. When he hits people, they [get knocked out],” White said.

