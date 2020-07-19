A UFC photographer caught the precise moment Grant Dawson landed a painful knee strike in his 150-pound 'Fight Island' bout

A UFC photographer took four photos of Grant Dawson’s dominant 150-pound victory which showed his opponent Nad Narimani in great pain.

Dawson won comfortably with scores of 30-26 (x2) and 29-27 after his catchweight bout at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Should Dawson continue to develop at this pace, he could be a bona fide contender in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

FIGHT ISLAND – A UFC photographer called Jeff Bottari caught the precise moment Grant Dawson landed a painful knee strike in his 150-pound bout Saturday.

It was a ruthlessly dominant performance from Dawson, who advanced his professional MMA record to 16 wins (three knockouts, 11 submissions, and two decisions) against just one loss, comfortably out-pointing Nad Narimani with two scores of 30-26 and a third of 29-27.

The catchweight match took place at the purpose-built, behind-closed doors Flash Forum venue on “Fight Island,” which is a quarantined area on Yas Island built in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi government to provide the UFC with an environment in which it can hold international events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dawson was superior to Narimani in every facet of the fight, landing 136 of his 218 strikes, and nailing two of six takedowns.

The photo above shows the moment Dawson cracked his kneecap into Narimani’s face which shows one thing clearly – cagefighting hurts.

But it wasn’t the only photo Bottari took which underlines how much pain Narimani must have been in, trying to get Dawson off of him.

This kick to the gut made Narimani wince.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dawson’s fist to Narimani’s jaw distorted the bottom half of his opponent’s face.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The damage Dawson inflicted was so resounding, he made Narimani bleed into his own eyes.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch one of Dawson’s trick shots right here:

A dominant winner, Dawson could develop into a bona fide contender in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

