UFC On Versus 6 Fights Announced

The second half of 2011 is shaping up rather quickly for the UFC. This past week alone saw Tito Ortiz added last minute to face Rashad Evans at UFC 133. We also saw the very quick formations of the UFC 137 and 137 lineups.



Today, the details on the “UFC on Versus 6” card started to trickle out. Versus is contracted for 4 shows throughout 2011 and this should be the final one. UFC’s official Twitter page announced that welterweights Charlie Brenneman and Anthony Johnson will meet. Also, lightweights Mac Danzig and Matt Wiman will square off in their long-awaited rematch.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.