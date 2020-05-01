A former UFC champion said he front-kicked a 'sketchy' woman in LA because she tried to spit on him after running 'like a zombie'

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold described a recent incident in which he kicked a “sketchy” woman who tried to spit on him while he was out walking his dog.

Speaking to Submission Radio this week, he said he walked past some “sketchy characters” while exercising his dog in Santa Monica.

One of those was a woman Rockhold described as looking like a zombie. He said he thought she was homeless, and likely on crystal meth.

“She looked bad, like, homeless, probably meth and just a nasty, nasty look.”

Rockhold said she hocked a loogie and was trying to spit on him, so he kicked her and left her “quivering like a vampire frying in the sun.”

Luke Rockhold, a 35-year-old mixed martial artist, told Submission Radio this week that when he was walking his dog around the Santa Monica area, he walked past woman he described as seemingly homeless and on crystal meth who hocked a loogie like “she was trying to infect” him.

To protect himself, he said he hit her with a “vicious” kick which left her “quivering like a vampire frying in the sun.”

He said: “There was a couple sketchy characters. I see this girl, maybe 30ish, she was on the bus stop bench, and she looked bad, like, homeless, probably meth and just a nasty, nasty look.”

Rockhold said she had “crap all over her” as well as “blood or something.”

“She was super out of it [and] glanced up at me like real quick, looked down. I didn’t think anything of it, and I just kind of just stayed on my path on the edge on the footpath and I started walking.

“As I got closer, she popped up out of nowhere and ran at me like some zombie. It was wild. It was like the last thing I expected. I was just walking and minding my own business with my dog, and this chick just runs at me within 15 feet.

“She just jumped and started to run at me like ‘arghhh’ and she started hocking a loogie like she was gonna spit on me, trying to scare me or infect me. I don’t know what she was on, but it didn’t look like anything I want to be around.”

Rockhold said he reacted instinctively. “As it got close to me I just reared up with a vicious front kick and just launched that thing in the air. The thing just went up, landed on the ground, and literally like started quivering like a vampire frying in the sun or something.”

“Honestly, it happened so quick, I didn’t even think of anything,” Rockhold added. “I thought she wasn’t even paying attention, I thought she was pretty out of it on drugs or something.

“She just like glanced up for a second, maybe like 25 feet away. But when I got near her, maybe like 15 feet, she just got up and ran at me. It was funny because you could see her getting the spit ready.”

Rockhold said that the spit ended up landing on her when she was lying on the floor and he escaped unharmed, without being spat on.

“I checked myself, nothing got on me, and I was like … ‘I’m out of here’.”

Rockhold, a surfer, skateboarder, and male model, held the UFC middleweight championship from 2015 to 2016 but has not competed since July, 2019.

It is unclear if and when he will return to the Octagon.

