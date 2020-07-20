UFC star Luana Carolina 'heard 3 pops' in her leg and tore at least one ligament during a horrific submission loss to Ariane Lipski

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Ariana Lipski made Luana Carolina tap because of a brutal kneebar.

Luana Carolina tore at least one ligament during her devastating kneebar submission loss to Ariane Lipski at “Fight Island” Sunday.

The Brazilian UFC fighter was carried out of the Flash Forum arena in Abu Dhabi because she couldn’t even walk properly, Insider previously reported.

Since then, the athlete’s manager told an MMA Fighting reporter that while she has not suffered fracture damage, Carolina “felt three pops” in her leg.

She will undergo an MRI scan in Brazil, the manager said.

FIGHT ISLAND – Luana Carolina could be heard screaming in pain when she submitted via kneebar finish to Ariane Lipski in a women’s flyweight match Sunday.

The devastating nature of the first round defeat was obvious to anyone watching live, as those on press row at the Flash Forum on “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi could see Carolina was in trouble.

While Lipski celebrated the win and fulfilled her post-match media obligations with the ESPN broadcast team, Carolina instead had to be held shoulder high and carried out of the arena as she couldn’t walk properly.

Since the “Fight Island” fight, Carolina’s manager Lucas Lutkus told the Brazilian reporter Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting that before the bout ended, she felt “three pops” in her leg. She has also torn at least one ligament.

Cruz said that the x-ray on her leg showed there was no fracture damage, but the team was still waiting to get an MRI scan done Sunday, which would not be done until they returned to Brazil.

“That Ariane Lipski kneebar looked really painful,” Cruz tweeted. “Hope she avoids any serious injury.

“Luana Carolina’s manager says she tore at least one ligament but the MRI will only be done when they get back to Brazil,” he tweeted.

“Luana Carolina will have to stay quarantined after returning from the hospital.”

Luana Carolina will have to stay quarantined after returning from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/vhxeImepis — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 19, 2020

With defeat, Carolina’s pro MMA record fell to six wins (two knockouts, one submission, three decisions) against two losses.

It is currently unclear how long Carolina will be sidelined for.

