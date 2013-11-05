UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Knocked The Wind Out Of A Soldier With A Spinning Back Kick [VIDEO]

Retired UFC fighter Chuck Liddell visited troops at Fort Campbell, Ky. Monday, and one volunteered for target practice, sports blog The Nosebleeds reports.

Wearing an armoured flak jacket, one soldier willingly lined up to receive a kick from the legendary light heavyweight champion, and, well, it didn’t go so well.

While the armoured vest can usually stop bullets, the force from the kick definitely knocked the wind out of the soldier.

As Elias Capeda notes at the Yahoo Sports blog, other fans have volunteered to get punched or kicked by “The Iceman” in the past.

UFC host and correspondent Megan Olivi captured the video and put it on Instagram:

