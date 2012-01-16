A UFC Fighter Delivered One Of The Most Brutal Knockouts Ever With A Wheel Kick To The Face

Last night’s UFC 142 in Brazil gave us one of the most talked-about knockouts in a long time.
Edson Barboza KO’d Terry Etim with a perfectly timed wheel kick to the head. Barboza’s heel caught Etim’s jaw, leaving Etim limp.
For UFC fans, it was a beautiful strike.
For UFC detractors, it was a brutal and cringe-worthy example of the barbarism of the sport.
Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):
UPDATE:
UFC hates you and doesn’t want you to be able to watch their stuff on the internet, so we don’t have video anymore.
But here’s a screenshot:
Photo: YouTube
