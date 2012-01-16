A UFC Fighter Delivered One Of The Most Brutal Knockouts Ever With A Wheel Kick To The Face

Last night’s UFC 142 in Brazil gave us one of the most talked-about knockouts in a long time.



Edson Barboza KO’d Terry Etim with a perfectly timed wheel kick to the head. Barboza’s heel caught Etim’s jaw, leaving Etim limp.

For UFC fans, it was a beautiful strike.

For UFC detractors, it was a brutal and cringe-worthy example of the barbarism of the sport.

Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):

UPDATE:

UFC hates you and doesn’t want you to be able to watch their stuff on the internet, so we don’t have video anymore.

But here’s a screenshot:

Photo: YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.