UFC Fighter Thwarts Robbery On Saturday Afternoon, Wins Championship That Night

Photo: Twitter

MMA fighter Jon “Bones” Jones had a busy weekend. He won the UFC light heavyweight championship on Saturday, just hours after thwarting a robbery by chasing down and tackling a suspect.Jones was doing some last minute training in the park in Patterson, NJ, when he and his coaches heard a woman scream that she had been robbed by a man who had broken her car window and stolen her GPS. Jones’s coaches immediately took off in pursuit.



Jones said he hesitated at first, but eventually broke into a sprint and (being the fastest one there) caught the suspect and knocked him down. The three men held the suspect down until the police arrived, but not before Jones could tweet a picture, of course.

The fighter says the incident made him feel like a “superhero” and it apparently didn’t wear off. Later, that evening he fought Brazilian Maurício Rua and delivered a third-round TKO that gave him his first MMA championship belt.

Click here to hear Jones tell the robbery story in his post-fight press conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.