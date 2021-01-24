A UFC fighter has been fired after breaching Fight Island's bubble by giving his COVID 'passport' to an outsider

Photo by UFC Dana White.

The UFC has fired Ottman Azaitar after he breached Fight Island’s bubble by giving his COVID passport to an outsider.

Security chased the intruder who “shimmied” across four balconies at a hotel and delivered a mystery bag.

Azaitar was supposed to be competing at UFC 257 on Saturday but has instead been fired.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” The UFC has fired Ottman Azaitar after the fighter this week breached the company’s bubble in Abu Dhabi as he cut a “coronavirus passport” from his wrist and gave it to an outsider.

The lead mixed martial arts firm is in the United Arab Emirates for a two-week residency at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

But ahead of Saturday’s grand finale, UFC 257, security officials chased an individual who “shimmied” across four balconies at the 5-star W Hotel, left a mysterious bag in a room, and then tried to escape.

The individual did not have any authority to enter the company’s bubble.

“UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar,” a statement on the official UFC website said.

The UFC added that Azaitar had been removed from the safety zone and his fight against Matt Frevola on the UFC 257 event has been cancelled. White later added that he’d been fired.

“The organisation continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place.”

White told the UFC Arabia reporter Farah Hannoun that Azatair and his team removed their wristbands â€” a passport of sorts that tells officials the wearer has been testing negative for the coronavirus and can roam the safety zone.

The wristbands were then given to others outside of the safety zone who had not been part of the COVID-19 testing process.

This was all recorded on CCTV, Hannoun said.

White tells me Azaitar and his team cut their wristbands and handed them to others outside of the safe zone that snuck in past the security members and everything was caught on camera. — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) January 22, 2021

White gave additional detail of the incident to BT Sport.

“So, he and his team cut off their wristbands, gave them to somebody outside of the bubble. I don’t know how they even did it,” he said.

“That guy taped them, showed up here with a bag, went into a room, shimmied across four balconies, went in his room, dropped the bag off, changed his clothes, and then left.

“Now, when security tried to stop him, he wouldn’t stop either way,” said White, adding that the fighter has been cut from his roster.

“He’s no longer a UFC fighter.”

Frevola, who was supposed to be competing against Azaitar, is now facing Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight match.

