UFC president Dana White says Floyd Mayweather fight could be Conor McGregor's last

Alan Dawson
Conor McGregorJason Silva / Zuma Press / PA ImagesConor McGregor could make $US75 million if the Floyd Mayweather fight happens.

UFC president Dana White thinks a boxing rules showdown between Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor could be the Irishman’s last ever fight.

“Conor could make $US75 million (£57.5 million) [but] how do you come back [to UFC] and fight [for] $US10 million (£7.6 million)? He may never fight again,” White said during an interview with Snoop Dogg for GGN News on Westfest TV.

“You have to be hungry and you may not be hungry with $US75 million in the bank, but he is hungry for Mayweather and hungry to prove people wrong.”

McGregor has only contested 10 mixed martial arts contests under the UFC promotional banner but, during that time, he has taken the combat sports world by storm.

McGregor is arguably even more famous for his self-promotion than for his achievements in the cage, where he remains the only UFC fighter to win world championships in two different weight classes at the same time.

Mayweather pacquiao unanimous decisionAl Bello/Getty ImagesFloyd Mayweather.

Mayweather told media in London that there is a 90% chance he will be fighting Conor next.

It is not one McGregor is tipped to win. “Does that fight make sense for my business? No,” White said. “But I promise you one thing, Conor McGregor will hit him. Imagine if Conor knocked Mayweather out. Oh s**t!”

