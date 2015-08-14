UFC champ Ronda Rousey is completely obsessed with Pokémon

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Ronda Rousey loves Pokémon more than you do.

In a recent Reddit AMA this week, UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey revealed she used to be a moderator for a Pokemon forum on GameTalk.com under the handle mew182.

Though she previously confirmed this on Twitter back in 2012, Redditors were still stoked at the chance to ask her Pokémon-related questions.

“@MattSaccaro: @RondaRousey Are you really a moderator on a pokemon forum?”I moderated the pokemon stadium 2 forum on gametalk.com as mew182

— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 9, 2012

“My favourite Pokémon is Mew and I used to moderate a Pokémon forum,” Rousey told Reddit in her AMA introduction. She went on to reveal a few of her other favourite pastimes that you might not expect of a champion UFC fighter, including that she is an active player on World of Warcraft, a mage on TaichiPanda, and that she is reading the third Game of Thrones book, “A Storm of Swords.”

Rousey also answered a few Pokémon-related questions in the comments. After being asked what type of Pokémon she would want to fight in the UFC Octagon, Rousey answered, “Throh — because he’s the Judo Pokémon and would challenge me the most.”

Reddit users were impressed that Rousey was familiar with Throh who is in the fifth generation of the game, which means he was not a part of the original 151 Pokémon characters. Only serious players who had kept up with the game, like Rousey has, would be familiar with Throh.

She also reaffirmed her love for the Pokémon character Mew, adding that her Game of Thrones house sigil would be a Mew with the hair of Vegeta — a character from Dragon Ball. Her melding of the Pokémon, Dragon Ball, and Game of Thrones fandoms sent Reddit into a frenzy. Some even designed what her house sigil would look like.

Reddit Fans were impressed by Rousey’s love for Pokémon, Game of Thrones, and Dragon Ball.

Fans of Rousey know this isn’t anything new for her. After she revealed that she had previously been a moderator on GameTalk.com, people dug up her old user profile that she wrote when she was 16. It was a pretty great read:

Reddit Ronda Rousey’s original GameTalk.com profile that she wrote when she was 16.

More recently in September 2014, she was stopped at a red carpet event and asked a question about Pokémon by the YouTube channel MMA Fighting. Instead of brushing off the question, Rousey went on a nearly three-minute-long monologue about her history with Pokémon.

“I got the trading cards first, my first trading card was a Dragonair,” she told MMA Fighting. “And then I got the video game — I got it on GameBoy colour. And my first one was Pokémon Blue and my first Pokémon was a Charmander and I was immediately hooked on it. I lost a bunch of weight that summer — and I was a small kid — because I would not stop paying.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“I’ve gotten every single version of every single generation of the game,” she continued. “So like when blue came out, I didn’t just get blue and wait for silver, no. I got blue, I beat blue, I got red, I beat red, I got yellow, I beat yellow. And then when gold, silver, and platinum came out, I got all three of those and beat those. Just that first game that I have alone, that one cartridge, had 200 hours on it. I’ve since done every single generation and every single Pokémon [game] since. The Platinum, the white, the black, the X, the Y, X2, Y2, Pokémon Stadium, and Pokémon Stadium 2.”

At the end of the video, Rousey’s rep had to lead her away — she still wasn’t done discussing Pokémon and she was scheduled to give other interviews.

You can read the rest of Rousey’s AMA over on Reddit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.