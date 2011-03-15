UFC buys Strikeforce

Mixed Martial Arts as we know it has just taken a major, shocking change.



It was announced Saturday the UFC parent-company Zuffa has purchased their main rival, Strikeforce. Strikeforce officially becomes another name on the list of companies that went from being the competition to the UFC, to be owned by them. PRIDE and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) are the other names to add to the list.

What was expected to be a rather uneventful weekend in the world of MMA has instantly become one of the most historical days ever in a sport that, by all means, is still growing at an alarming rate. The news was announced by Dana White in an exclusive interview with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani. While the specifics have not been released on the deal, White simply called it a “good deal” for both sides.

What we do know initially is this; UFC and Strikeforce will continue to operate as separate brands for the foreseeable future. All UFC contracted talent will continue to be obligated to their current UFC deals and the same holds true for all Strikeforce talents.

