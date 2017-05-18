Conor McGregor urges Floyd Mayweather's adviser to get a fight deal done

Steve Marcus / Getty Images Conor McGregor has signed on to fight Floyd Mayweather.

UFC star Conor McGregor has confirmed that he has signed a landmark deal to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing rules super-fight.

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal,” the 28-year-old said on The MacLife.

McGregor’s commitment brings us slightly closer to a historic coming together of rival combat sports MMA (mixed martial arts) and boxing.

The bout could break commerical records by surpassing the half a billion dollar mark in fight revenue.

McGregor has now called on Mayweather’s advisor Al Haymon and Mayweather himself to sign on the dotted line, so that the two can come to blows later in the year.

“The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on,” McGregor said. “Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

McGregor may be made to wait for Mayweather’s agreement as the former five-weight world boxing champion is currently helping his protégé Gervonta Davis get ready for his first IBF super featherweight world title defence against British contender Liam Walsh in London on Saturday.

Mayweather told the press on Wednesday that “his focus currently is on Davis” but reminded the media that there is “only one fight that makes financial sense” — the boxing-rules contest with McGregor.

