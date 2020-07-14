An MMA fighter's friend showed Dana White his highlight-reel of knockouts, and the UFC boss was so impressed he signed him in an instant

A mixed martial artist called Mounir Lazzez makes his UFC debut on the second of the company’s four “Fight Island” events Wednesday.

Lazzez is considered a hometown athlete as the “Fight Island” events take place within a quarantined area of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and he lives in the neighbouring emirate of Dubai.

Lazzez is being given a shot with the UFC because a friend of his saw the UFC president Dana White at a restaurant in Las Vegas and showed White highlight-reel footage of the knockout artist.

White was so impressed that he signed the 31-year-old in an instant.

FIGHT ISLAND – A friend of a fighter sent Dana White his highlight-reel of knockouts, and the UFC boss was seemingly so impressed with the footage he signed him in an instant.

Mounir Lazzez recalled the story at a press event Monday, having only just stepped out of a mandatory quarantine.

Lazzez is one of 22 athletes taking part in the second of four “Fight Island” events within a safety zone on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where the UFC is staging events until July 25.

Part of the pre-fight safety procedures include regular testing for COVID-19, temperature checks, and a 48-hour quarantine on arrival to “Fight Island.”

Lazzez only had time for a coffee before he spoke to the press ahead of his UFC debut on Wednesday’s “UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige” card, he said.

At a media event attended by Insider, Lazzez said: “A friend of mine since 2014, 2015, from Dubai … he saw [Dana White] at a restaurant in Las Vegas and he showed him my highlight-reel, my name was there on the tape.

“He saw my highlight-reel, followed me on social media, and put me in contact with [UFC matchmaker] Sean Selby.

“He offered me a direct fight on July 15. I get the message on social media. I said, ‘Done, I’m up for it.’ And put them in contact [with my management] – they got the deal done.

“Whatever you want to call it, hard work or luck, I’m here,” the 31-year-old said.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images The ‘Fight Island’ events take place behind-closed doors at a purpose-built venue called the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Lazzez is an unheralded fighter worldwide as he has been competing for regional promotions in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, building a record of nine wins (eight knockouts and one decision) against one loss.

The UFC has matched him competitively against a fellow knockout artist in Abdul Razak Alhassan, who has a similar record with 10 wins (10 knockouts) against one loss.

Lazzez said: “It’s a happy moment and I’m proud because I was always visualising the walk to the Octagon in Las Vegas.

“But this is my door-step; I have lived in Dubai for nine or 10 years and this is a proud moment on ‘Fight Island’.”

On Alhassan as a debut opponent in the UFC, Lazzez said: “He’s a well-rounded fighter who brings the show. And that’s what I want, I don’t want an easy contest. Show me a high level and I will show a high level as well.”

Though Lazzez said he fights “calm and smart” he stressed he also “brings a lot of violence.”

