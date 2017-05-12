Conor McGregor will finalise his terms for a super fight with Floyd Mayweather this weekend

Michael Reaves / Getty Images Dana White (left) has hundreds of fighters under contract with the UFC, including Conor McGregor (right).

UFC president Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor will finalise his terms for a showdown with Floyd Mayweather this weekend.

White has warned both fighters that time is ticking on a deal. He aims to iron out McGregor’s terms by Sunday before talking to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe on Monday.

“I plan on having [McGregor’s terms] locked up by Sunday and then move on to team Mayweather to start negotiating with them,” White explained on the Jim Rome radio show.

White then confirmed that Sunday was “absolutely” the deadline to agree a deal with McGregor.

“[But] if we really do get it done [with McGregor] I still need to go and negotiate with [Team Mayweather] and there’s no guarantee that we’re going to come to a deal.”

Despite the pressing timeline, the UFC boss is hopeful that “this thing could possibly happen.”

Why is time of the essence?

White is arguably the most powerful figure in mixed martial arts and has hundreds of athletes under contract with the UFC, one of whom is McGregor.

But any fight with Mayweather will adhere to Queensberry (boxing) Rules and White is not a boxing promoter. The more time he spends on McGregor v Mayweather means less time on UFC fights.

“I just can’t keep messing with this thing,” White said. “I need to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here.”

More from Alan Dawson:

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.