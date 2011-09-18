UFC Battle on the Bayou: Shields Vs. Ellenberger Preview & Picks

This weekend the UFC makes its long-awaited return to the state of Louisiana, as the organisation makes their first trip to the state since 2002. Set to be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention centre in New Orleans, the UFC is bringing a card that is being somewhat over-shadowed by the huge boxing Pay Per Viewon the same night.



The “Battle on the Bayou” as it is being called is headlined by a Welterweight bout with an immediate impact on the title picture at 170 pounds, as Jake Shields takes on Jake Ellenberger. The four-fight main card takes place on Spike TV starting at 9:00 PM Eastern. The entire preliminary card will be streamed on Facebook.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.