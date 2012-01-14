UFC 142: Aldo Vs. Mendes Preview & Picks

The UFC returns to the Pay Per View airwaves this Saturday night but will you be watching? I think the UFC is taking a huge gamble with their upcoming UFC 142: Aldo vs. Mendes show. Returning to the homeland of BJJ, Brazil and featuring a heavy contingent of Brazilian fighters, the UFC has assured themselves success in live gate revenue. However, leading with a main event of Lighter weight fighters, that are largely unproven in the Pay Per View arena, is surely a risky venture.



Despite all that, there are a number of intriguing bouts on the card worth viewing, and with several preliminary card bouts available for free on FX, it’s just another reason to tune in and watch some of the UFC’s best Brazilian fighters in action.

As previously mentioned UFC Featherweight Champion and local favourite Jose Aldo defends his title against undefeated challenger Chad “Money” Mendes. In other main card action Brazilian favourite Vitor Belfort welcomes Anthony “Rumble” Johnson to the Middleweight ranks in a bout that has the potential for a slugfest written all over it.

The strange antics of Rousimar Palhares will be on full display as the sometimes strange fighter battles American Mike Massenzio. In a battle of Brazilians blue-chip prospect Erick Silva battles Lightweight turned Welterweight Carlo Prater. But let us not babble on about the match ups, let’s get right into the meat and potatoes and break these fights down.

