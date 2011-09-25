UFC 135: Jones vs. Rampage Results - Bones Dominates!

Jon Jones not only survived his first test as UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 135, he dominated it. Jones manhandled former champion Rampage Jackson for four rounds in what looked more like a sparring session than a UFC championship fight. Jones made Jackson look like a fool for all four rounds, keeping Jackson at bay the entire fight with jabs and kicks that repeatedly connected on the challenger.



Surprisingly you didn’t get a lot of trademark Jon Jones elbows in this fight. He didn’t land his first one until about 4:26 into the first round. He did nail Jackson hard with an elbow to the ground in the third round which opened up Rampage. In the end Jones followed up a few forearm strikes with a rear-naked choke that finished off Jackson at 1:14 of the fourth round.

